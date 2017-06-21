'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' Rumors: New Supposed Leaks Now Pointing to June 27 Standalone Release

Rumors have been pointing to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" getting a standalone release for a while now, and they are still coming out, with the latest ones now pointing to new release dates.

Just recently, a tipster contacted CharlieIntel.com and provided some interesting bits of information and images related to the rumored standalone variant of the remastered title.

According to the tipster, the game in question is due out on June 27 and the images shared by this individual even gave clear looks at something that certainly looks like a standalone version of the first-person shooter.

The report also contained images that supposedly came from Target stores showing stickers that included the name of the game and a $39.99 price point.

Later on, some more details were revealed and indicated that the June 27 release date was for the PlayStation 4 version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered." The Xbox One version is apparently set to be made available a month later.

As noted earlier, this is not the first time that rumors have pointed to this particular "Call of Duty" game getting a standalone release.

Different retailers have previously put up listings for the game.

A GameFly listing hinted that the standalone offering was set to be released initially on June 20, while there were German retailer listings that indicated that the same game was expected to be made available on June 23, according to another CharlieIntel report.

Amazon Japan listings also had the PS4 version coming out on June 20, with the Xbox One version following a month later.

It certainly seems as though there is something in the works here, but with developers yet to provide confirmation, the wait will continue at least for a few more days as fans wait to see what June 27 brings.

More news about "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" should be made available soon.