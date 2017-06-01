'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' Rumors: Standalone Release Again Hinted, PS4 Version Listed With Earlier Launch Date

At this point, it would be a little surprising if "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" did not get a standalone release, as yet another retailer listing has hinted that this will happen.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyA standalone version of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' could be made available this month

This time around, the listing for the standalone version of the game was spotted over on Amazon Japan.

The listing has since been taken down, but those fans curious to see it can still check it out in this image included in "@Wario64's" tweet.

A recent report from Charlie Intel had more details on the Amazon Japan listing and it revealed that different release dates were apparently included. The PlayStation 4 version of the standalone game is supposedly due out on June 20, while the Xbox One version may be made available on July 20.

Interestingly enough, the aforementioned release dates are similar to the ones that were seen earlier on GameFly, hinting that perhaps PS4 players may be getting a bit of a headstart here.

Aside from those, there were two other German retailers that also put up listings for a standalone version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered."

According to those, the standalone game is due out on June 23.

It is worth noting, however, that even in the wake of all these listings having been seen by many fans, the folks over at Activision have still yet to confirm that anything is in the works.

The exact reason for why that is such remains unknown for now, but that could change soon enough especially with the Electronic Entertainment Expo just days away.

Many fans have been clamoring for "Modern Warfare Remastered" to be made available on its own, as they have been hesitant to purchase the pricey bundle editions that also featured "Infinite Warfare."

The way things are going right now, it may just be a matter of time before a standalone version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" is finally released.