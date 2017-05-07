'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' Stand-Alone Release Scheduled This Summer?

An online retail outlet has let slip a possible release date of a "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" stand-alone launch, with different rumored dates for the different consoles. The leak listed the release of the remake as sometime this summer.

ActivisionA promo image of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" on the series' official website.

GameFly has just put up a listing for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" possibly having its own separate release, aside from being bundled in the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" Legacy or Digital Deluxe Editions. While the leak was quickly pulled off from the website of the rental based video game retailer, the posting has already been captured by Charlie Intel with a screengrab.

The GameFly listing screenshot shows an entry for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered," published by Activision for the Xbox One, which will allegedly roll out on July 20. No cover art was shown. Instead, a placeholder saying "Box art coming soon" can be seen. The posting indicates that the game has a pending rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) and that the title is also available for the PlayStation 4.

Indeed, another GameFly listing showed the game as available for the PlayStation 4 on June 20, a month earlier than the Xbox One version. This schedule is very much like the current trend with "Call of Duty" downloadable content (DLC) releases, wherein the PlayStation 4 users get the content earlier than Xbox One owners, as noted by Digital Trends.

These leaks and rumors, if true, will be great news for "Call of Duty" fans. As it stands, the only way to buy "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" is by buying the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" Legacy or Digital Deluxe Editions. With this possible stand-alone release, fans of the modern-day "Call of Duty" title stands to save a good amount of money in time for summer, if the rumors prove true.