'Call Of Duty WW2' Beta Guide: Maps, Modes, And Weapon Details

Activision/Sledgehammer Games Promotional still for "Call of Duty: WW2"

With only two months to go before release, nearly every detail on "Call of Duty WW2" is now out in the open. Now all the attention is focused on the game's beta which is set to bring players back to the battlefields of World War 2.

The beta is now live on both the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One and is set to end on Monday, Sept. 4. There are no details yet about what time the beta will end. However, it is very likely to be the same as the time it started at 10 a.m. PST.

Accessing the beta is pretty straightforward. Players first need to pre-order the game from a retailer. A standard edition of the game will suffice however, players need to make sure that the retailer also offers beta codes for the game.

After getting the code, it can then be redeemed at the game's official website. Simply choose the platform and await the beta invite.

Players will be able to experience nearly everything the game has to offer this weekend. This includes three maps namely Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, Gibraltar and the recently added Aachen. Four game modes are also available being New War mode, plus Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint.

All five divisions will also be available for players. Infantry is the most versatile, Airborne is for those who favor stealth, Armored is for firepower, Mounted is for those who prefer long-range combat, and Expeditionary isfor those who want to roast enemies to death.

"Call of Duty WW2" beta players will also be able to experience a limited progression system. This means they can unlock a limited number of weapons, scorestreaks, equipment and Basic Training features, up to rank 30.

Joining the beta will net players the limited edition "Beta Combat Pack" which includes a unique Helmet, Calling Card, and Emblem. These rewards will be given after the game's official release this November.

"Call of Duty WW2" is set to be released on Nov. 3 on the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.