'Call of Duty: WW2' Beta Offers Combat Pack Bonus

Facebook/CallofDuty 'Call of Duty: WW2' will be released on Nov. 3.

Beta players of "Call of Duty: WW2" will get an exclusive game reward later this month.

Several days ago, Activision announced that an MP Private Beta Combat Pack bonus will be given to the beta's participants. The pack includes a helmet, calling card and an insignia proving that they have played the beta.

Over on Twitter, the game developer made it clear to participants that they will not receive their rewards for participating in the beta right away, as they will only be available only when the game officially gets released on Nov. 3.

"Participate in the #WWIIBeta and get the exclusive MP Private Beta Combat Pack, including a unique helmet, calling card and emblem!" Activision posted on "Call of Duty's" official Twitter page.

The game developer added: "Pre-order 'Call of Duty: WWII' at a participating retailer and get the animated Nazi Zombies weapon camo."

On Aug. 25, the "Call of Duty: World War II" beta officially begins on the PlayStation 4 for gamers who will pre-order the military shooter game. The trial period will run until Aug. 28 only, although the "Call of Duty" website reveals that a second wave of beta will be available again on PS4 and Xbox One starting Sept. 1 until Sept. 4.

Activision's recent announcement on the Combat Pack bonus is not the game developer's first bonus to "Call of Duty" beta participants. Last month, the company announced the first reward for pre-ordering the military shooter. According to Activision, pre-orders would receive an animated Nazi Zombies weapon camo that looks pretty much like one of the props from the "Avengers" universe.

Meanwhile, Activision clarified that players can only gain access to the "Call of Duty WW2" Private Beta if they pre-order the upcoming Activision and Sledgehammer Games shooter.

"Call of Duty: World War II" is set for release on Nov. 3 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.