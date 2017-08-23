'Call of Duty: WW2' Beta Release Date News: Download Now Live for PS4 Players

The "Call of Duty: WW2" beta download is now available for the PlayStation 4, ahead of its official release date. Xbox One players aren't so lucky though as they have to wait until next month to start the beta.

Activision "Call of Duty: WWII's" single-player campaign brings the Second World War to a new gaming generation.

PS4 players who pre-ordered the game should have access to a beta code and can now download the beta from the PlayStation Store. Accessing the beta at an earlier date can certainly help given that the servers will likely be packed with players trying to do the same when the official beta begins.

The first PS4 exclusive beta weekend will begin on Friday, Aug. 25 1 p.m. EDT and is scheduled to end on Monday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. EDT. This will be followed by the "Call of Duty: WW2" PS4 and Xbox One beta which is set to be held on Friday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. EDT and will end on Monday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Those who pre-ordered from the PlayStation Store can now start pre-downloading. Meanwhile, players who pre-ordered from the Xbox Live Store can start their download on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. EDT.

All in all, PS4 will have up to eight days to test the game on their consoles. There is also a chance that the beta will be extended beyond the original end date of Sept. 4.

Activision has not confirmed whether they will give an extension. However, an extension will likely be the case if the game encounters a lot of technical issues during the beta.

Only those who pre-ordered "Call of Duty: WW2" from select retailers can join the beta test.

So, for those who want to experience the game before it's launched to the public, the game can also be pre-ordered from the PlayStation Store or Xbox Live Store. This will give them a 13-character private beta access code which can be redeemed at callofduty.com/beta.

"Call of Duty: WW2" is set to be released for the PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC on Nov. 3.