'Call of Duty: WW2' Campaign Details Revealed

"Call of Duty: WWII" will have Nazi zombies and multiplayer modes, but the draw of this highly-anticipated November release will be its setting. New details have come out about the game's single player missions, which feature a few new twists to take a break from the usual run-and-gun gameplay expected from the franchise.

Call of Duty official website The single player campaign of "Call of Duty: WWII" brings the second World War to a new gaming generation later this November.

The Game Informer magazine has just released their September issue, and the cover piece talks about "Call of Duty: WWII" and all the new story missions hinted before the game's release late this year.

Fans who welcome the return to methodical, gritty combat after a few iterations of jetpacks and exosuits will be happy to learn more about the history-based missions coming up for the game later this year, as shared by Sledgehammer Games themselves.

One of these missions is called "The Wolf's Den," and it will have the player donning a Nazi disguise to go behind enemy lines. As the mission progresses, the player will have to infiltrate the German base by making the right choices whenever a German soldier interacts with their character.

This up-and-close encounters with the enemy lead up to the overarching plot of "Call of Duty: WWII" that closely follows the historical events of the second world war, starting with the player re-enacting the iconic Omaha Beach D-Day invasion in Normandy.

Scenes of wide-ranging battles provide a contrast to "brutal, intimate" close-range engagements with enemy soldiers, according to Gamespot.

As expected, the game will also include set pieces from Operation Cobra, the first forays of the Allied forces into occupied France. Hurgten Forest is another history-based mission, in which players join Allied ranks working their way into the Rhine before the final sacking of Berlin.

The video below shows off some of these scenes in this reveal trailer for "Call of Duty: WWII," coming in November.