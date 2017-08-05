'Call of Duty: WW2' Multiplayer Modes to Include Ranked Play, Beta Participants to Receive Exclusive Items

Facebook/CallofDuty 'Call of Duty: WW2' will be released on Nov. 3.

The "Call of Duty: WW2" beta is set to take place this month, and players who participate will receive exclusive rewards.

This much was announced via the "Call of Duty" Twitter page, which revealed that beta participants will get the Private Beta Combat Pack. The pack includes a helmet, a calling card and an emblem.

#CODWWII MP Private Beta participants will receive this exclusive in-game reward at launch on November 3. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2017

Fans are eargerly anticipating the release of the upcoming "Call of Duty" title, especially with all the teasers that have been put out so far. One particular feature is the game's multiplayer mode.

According to ComicBook.com, there will be basic quick match options and cooperative Nazi Zombies in the game. However, fans are dying to know if there will be ranked play, a feature that has previously been showcased in certain "Call of Duty" titles. And thanks to YouTuber Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, fans got a little more insight about the multiplayer mode in "Call of Duty: WW2."

Haag took to Twitter to share his desire to see a ranked playlist in the upcoming game. Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey then replied to his tweet with a screenshot of the game's multiplayer menu.

The multiplayer menu boasts six modes, including the highly requested Ranked Match and a new Daily Mode. Details on these new modes have yet to be provided, though fans are surely keeping their fingers crossed that more information will be revealed. And with the beta starting soon, there is no doubt that some juicy details may find their way online.

Another feature to look forward to is the game's Divisions, which is described as a "new approach to COD's iconic create-a-class system." Sledgehammer Games Multiplayer Systems Designer MacKenzie Bates took to the PlayStation blog to reveal information about Divisions, which include an Armored Division, a Mountain Division, an Airborne Division, an Expeditionary Division and an Infantry Division.

The "Call of Duty: WW2" beta will begin on Aug. 25. The game will be released on Nov. 3.