'Call of Duty: WW2' News: Campaign Mode Won't Allow Gamers to Play as Nazis

When "Call of Duty: WW2" was announced last month, the question as to whether or not players can choose their side of the war has been circulating online. Now, there is an answer.

Facebook/CallOfDutyA promotional image for "Call of Duty: WWII"

On Twitter, Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey was asked by a fan if the game's campaign will showcase the power of the Axis forces.

To this, he responded: "You'll fight and follow the Allied cause. The Axis power is a ferocious enemy. But no, you won't play as Axis in campaign."

@MojoTeaz You'll fight and follow the Allied cause. The Axis power is a ferocious enemy. But no, you won't play as Axis in campaign. — Michael Condrey (@MichaelCondrey) May 24, 2017

With this said, the game is expected to focus on history, where the Allied forces struggled to defeat the Nazis.

According to Screen Rant, Sledgehammer has made the right decision on this as it aligns with the developer's efforts to "take the massive war-gaming series back to its roots." The very thing that they need to be careful with is keeping the historical events in the game as accurate and realistic as possible. However, with the game, players will also have the chance to rewrite history and completely eradicate the Nazis.

In other news, the inclusion of female soldiers in the game seemed to have caused a stir with the fans who thought that this was historically innacurate. In response, "Call of Duty: WW2" developer Sledgehammer Games explained during a recent Facebook livestream how the game can still stay true to history even with the female characters.

"It is historically accurate. We knew that we'd have a challenge – a little bit – with diversity, coming into this," Bret Robbins, the game's head writer, revealed. "But after doing a lot of research on the French Resistance, they had a lot of female fighters, so we have a French resistance character [called] Rousseau who leads one of the Paris resistance groups and you actually get to play as her a little bit as well."

According to Game Rant, Sledgehammer's way of including female characters in "Call of Duty: WW2" is similar to how game developer Treyarch did it for "Call of Duty 3," which was by adding French resistance fighters in the mix. However, it is only in the new game that gamers will be able to play as a female character during the campaign.

There is also said to be a Zombies mode in the game, which still remains a myster.

"Call of Duty: WW2," which is the franchise's first World War II title since 2008, will be released on Nov. 3. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.