'Call of Duty WW2' News: Zombie Mode, Undercover Mission, Multiplayer Map and More Detailed

(Photo: Sledgehammer Games) A promotional image for "Call of Duty: WW2."

"Call of Duty: World War 2" will offer a lot with regard to the gameplay and the hardware.

Sledgehammer Games revealed in the September issue of Gamesmaster that this year's iteration of the franchise is hoped to be the "Saving Private Ryan" of gaming.

Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey explained, as quoted by Wccftech, that the horsepower of the latest hardware used on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One paved the way to make "Call of Duty: WW2" what they hope to be.

So we can do things to immerse players. It's pretty exciting for players who haven't played Call of Duty WWII games as their first experience. We absolutely hope this is that iconic reference point in their minds. In some ways, if it becomes to gamers what "Saving Private Ryan" was for me that would be an amazing accomplishment. That's what we're striving for.

Condrey said that they made sure to "squeeze every ounce of horsepower" out of the PS4 and Xbox One to achieve their grand vision for "Call of Duty: WW2."

Meanwhile, in a cover story on Game Informer, it was revealed that "Call of Duty: WW2" will feature a Zombie mode that fans have not seen before.

(Photo: Sledgehammer Games) An image showing a Zombie from "Call of Duty: WW2."

Sledgehammer says that the mode will offer unadulterated horror experience in a more grounded setting. The mode features Zombies that are a product of a Nazi scientific research involving physics.

The Zombies in "Call of Duty: WW2" are fallen soldiers whose bodies (the grislier and more disfigured, the better) are brought back to life with mechanical attachments to replace the missing parts. The nervous system will be their so-called lifeline, but it will be reprogrammed to kill. Creative director Cameron Dayton explains:

There was a branch of the SS developing the occult, exploring. Looking for the spear in Christ's side, the Ark of the Covenant, the lost land of Thule and all these other things to back up their ideas. The interesting thing was for the first time in human history, there was an attempt to pair science with that. Of course it's all twisted and dark and headed in scary directions, but it's the perfect setup for this sort of thing.

Another interesting revelation on the cover story is that "Call of Duty: WW2" will task players to during one mission to go undercover as a Nazi soldier to infiltrate a German base.

With regard to multiplayer, it was confirmed that this year's "Call of Duty" game will feature Gibraltar as one of the maps.

"Call of Duty: WW2" releases Nov. 3 with a beta scheduled later this month.