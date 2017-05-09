'Call of Duty: WW2' Release Date, Gameplay News: Multiplayer Mode Features Social Arena, Will Be More Rewarding

The next "Call of Duty" installment will bring players back to World War 2. Developer Sledgehammer Games will be introducing a lot of new features, but one area that comes highly anticipated is the multiplayer mode. While full details of this feature have not been revealed yet, the game developer is slowly peeling away the layers in the months leading up to the upcoming video game's launch.

ActivisionA promotional image for "Call of Duty: WW2."

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Sledgehammer co-founder Michael Condrey discussed some of the changes they are implementing in order to make the multiplayer aspect of the upcoming first-person shooter a more rewarding experience for players. One of which is Headquarters, a brand-new feature that allows players to interact with fellow soldiers.

"What we want is for players to really explore the [Call of Duty] community... what makes it great in a social living space where it's about being rewarded, it's about being recognized, it's about being social — there are gameplay aspects to it in the Headquarters that are unique to your experience there," the game developer said.

For example, Prestige Mode, which previously only happened offline and without much fanfare, will now take place in a social arena; where players will be able to celebrate their accomplishments in front of friends and other community members.

Condrey opted not to delve into specific details, but he did reveal that social interactions will be at the forefront of the multiplayer mode and that a lot of social and activity-driven features will be included in "Call of Duty: WW2."

Aside from Headquarters, the multiplayer mode will also include War, a narrative-driven experience; and Division, a new take on Create-a-Class and character customization.

More details for multiplayer mode will be revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which takes place from June 13 to 15.

"Call of Duty: WW2" will be released on Nov. 3. for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC. Those who pre-order now will have the chance to join closed beta testing before the official launch of the game.