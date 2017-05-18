'Call of Duty: WW2' Release Date News: Game's Massive Poster Revealed in Santa Monica

With only a few months left, it is expected from Activision to build the hype around "Call of Duty: WWII." In fact, the studio made a significant move by installing a massive poster of the game in Southern California. Well, it looks like things are about to get interesting.

YouTube/Call of Duty Activision just installed a massive poster of "Call of Duty: WWII" in Santa Monica Boulevard, just a few steps from the publisher's headquarters.

The official Twitter account of developer Sledgehammer Games posted a photo that features a giant poster of "Call of Duty: WWII" in the streets of Santa Monica Boulevard. The location is just a few steps away from the headquarters of Activision.

"Spotted on Sunset," the tweet reads.

The poster cites Nov. 3 as the official release date of the game. It will be made available across all platforms — PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. With the release date just a few months away, fans can expect more of these surprises in the weeks to come.

Also, the developers of "Call of Duty: WWII" are expected to be present at the highly celebrated gaming convention that is the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It will take place this June, with the studio set to reveal more gameplay details for the forthcoming title, as reported by GameSpot.

So far, the studio has been keeping things under wraps for "Call of Duty: WWII." No exact gameplay mechanics, except for the tiny teasers, have been unleashed. Perhaps, Activision is waiting to bring all of these down in a single blow.

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be the latest iteration in the already popular franchise. It quickly achieved popularity following its initial reveal. Many believe that this is the kind of game they have been waiting for, as "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" did not make a remarkable impression. As the name of the title suggests, it will focus on the infamous war that took place from 1939 to 1945.