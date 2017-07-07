'Call of Duty: WW2' Updates: Zombies Mode to Make Worldwide Premiere at San Diego Comic-Con

Facebook / CallofDuty The Zombies mode of 'Call of Duty: WWII' will be unveiled at the 2017 SDCC.

The new Zombies mode of the upcoming "Call of Duty: WWII" will be revealed by Sledgehammer Games at the San Diego Comic-Con this month.

The game's official Twitter account announced that the world premiere of the zombies' "twisted new vision" from the latest installment in the "Call of Duty" video game franchise will be unveiled at the upcoming annual video game and pop culture convention on Thursday, July 20.

They’re coming. Prepare for the world reveal of @SHGames' twisted new vision of Call of Duty zombies at @Comic_Con. #WWIIZombies #SDCC pic.twitter.com/OgBjrqsy4t — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 5, 2017

Sledgehammer Games released the first teaser of the game's upcoming Zombie mode in a separate Twitter post back in April, showing a photo of a creepy-looking skull of a soldier. Game publisher Activision also released a press statement during the same month to talk about the upcoming "Call of Duty" game, as well as to give description about its co-op Zombie mode. "The definitive World War II next generation experience also introduces Nazi Zombies, an all-new cooperative mode featuring a unique standalone storyline set during World War II that's full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping action. Look for more information about Multiplayer at E3 and the Nazi Zombies cooperative experience at a later date," Activision said in the statement. Meanwhile, the game's lead designer Michael Condrey confirmed on his own Twitter account that the "Call of Duty: WWII" will not come out with a Theater mode.

There will not. Very sorry. But the Share functionality on the PS4 is very powerful for capturing and uploading. — Michael Condrey (@MichaelCondrey) July 6, 2017

Fans of the game enjoyed its Theater mode in the past "Call of Duty" games since it allows them to review all the games that were played by another player.

Condrey claimed that the Share function that is being featured on PlayStation 4 allows players to capture and upload their games online. But reports claim that players have mixed views about the gaming console's sharing system, with some expecting to see a faster load time since the Theater mode has been omitted.

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Friday, Nov. 3.