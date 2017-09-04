'Call of Duty: WWII' Beta News: Raised Level Cap and Everything to Know

Facebook/CallofDuty 'Call of Duty: WWII' will be released on Nov. 3.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, "Call of Duty: WWII" has received a lot of attention since it was first announced earlier this year. Recently, the developers have launched a private beta test to give fans a sneak peek of what to expect for the full release later this year

"Today, we've added some fun surprises for you in the Call of Duty: WWII Private Multiplayer Beta. We have increased the level cap to 35! This means you now have new weapons, basic training, and equipment available, such as the M1928 and the Flamethrower Scorestreak," Sledgehammer Games announced on their official blog. "We also heard you on several other issues. We've addressed Hitmarker feedback for November, and we're considering flinch adjustments as well."

Further reports also reveal that the "Call of Duty: WWII" beta might be extended. Although there has been no official announcement yet from the developers, the raised level cap has given hope for the fans that they might get another weekend of maximizing the wealth of experience that the beta has to offer. Fans are encouraged to keep checking for updates.

Sledgehammer Games also announced that based on feedback, they have released a list of nine new controller layouts when it ships later this year.

The full game and the features included will begin shipping on Nov. 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC users. While waiting, fans are urged to take advantage of the private beta. Xbox One owners will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription, while PlayStation 4 users will not need a PlayStation Plus subscription.

The "Call of Duty: WWII" beta is scheduled to end today, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT. Should there be an extension, the developers turn to their official blog and social media accounts to announce it, along with other features that might be expected.