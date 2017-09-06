'Call of Duty WWII' Beta Updates: Game Developer Implements Several Changes Prior To November Launch

Facebook/CallofDuty Promo image for 'Call of Duty WW2'

The private beta phase for the upcoming "Call of Duty: WWII" officially concluded after two weeks. This prompted game publisher Activision to finally begin to come up with changes before the game comes out in November.

The game studio announced on their website that they have already increased the level cap of the game to a maximum of 35. This means that players will be able to unlock several new weapons and equipment as well as join basic training all throughout the game.

Activision also revealed that they will implement several changes in the game prior to its release date. The said changes were developed as a result of the feedbacks that they received during the two-week beta period.

According to the game studio's thread on Reddit, game developer Sledgehammer Games managed to address several issues raised during the private beta period. This includes the addition of several controller layouts for the in-game ships.

Other features that will be implemented as soon as the "Call of Duty: WWII" game launches in the market include the Bumper Jumper and the Bumper Jumper Tactical feature, the Stick and Move, Charlie, One-Hand Gunslinger, and Scout moves, as well as the N0M4D L3F7Y, the Brawler, and the Beast feature.

The game developer also added a brand-new mode to the Mosh Pit playlist that will be dubbed as Kill Confirmed. According to the game developer, the Mosh feature will be able to let players enjoy all the fan-favorite modes of the "Call of Duty" franchise. This is why it will be ideal if players will spend some time playing in the Mosh as soon as the game has been released.

Activision also revealed that they have already released an important update for the game.

"We rolled out an update that includes an important fix to some audio timing on weapon fire rates. There is no actual changes to the weapon tuning, but the audio may sound different on certain weapons," the game studio stated on the website.

The "Call of Duty: WW2" is slated for worldwide release on Nov. 3.