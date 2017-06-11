'Call of Duty: WWII' Division Classes Revealed

Sledgehammer Games have revealed new changes to the Multiplayer gameplay for the "Call of Duty" series, as the create-a-class system of previous titles is replaced by a new Divisions career progression in the upcoming "Call of Duty: WWII."

Facebook/CallOfDutyA promotional image for "Call of Duty: WWII" as featured in the series' official Facebook page.

Instead of the multitude of decisions that come with the old progression system, the new Divisions career streamlines the character-building aspect of the multiplayer gameplay for "Call of Duty: WWII."

Michael Condrey recently spoke with the PlayStation Blog about the changes coming up for the multiplayer career progression side of "Call of Duty: WWII." Condrey explains how Sledgehammer is doing away with the traditional skill buying system. "Replacing the create-a-class system, players choose from five iconic World War II divisions each with specific basic combat training, division training and weapon skills," Condrey explained.

"We think it'll intrigue Call of Duty series veterans, and we can't wait for our fans to see it for themselves," Condrey noted, as quoted by the International Business Times.

This means that characters will come as packages of skills and loadouts, depending on their Division. The Airborne Division is framed as a class for those who want emphasis on speed, maneuvering and stealth. The Mountain Division is similar, but more focused on positioning and long-range sharpshooting.

The Infantry Division represents a more upfront type of gameplay, with Infantry fighters at their best in the middle of frontline battle. The Armored Division, meanwhile, is described as "Bringing the heaviest firepower" among the soldiers of "Call of Duty: WWII."

The Expeditionary Force looks to be a versatile unit that is built around specialized explosives, rocket launchers and even a flamethrower, as described by Comic Book.

Activision has announced that "Call of Duty: WWII" will launch on Nov. 3 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game publisher, together with game developer Sledgehammer, could give out a few more details about the game in their panel at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017.