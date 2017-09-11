'Call of Duty: WWII' Gameplay News: Devs Announce Bonus for Pre-Orders Including Free Weapon of Choice at Day 1

Facebook/CallofDuty Promo image for 'Call of Duty WWII'

Developer Sledgehammer Games has recently announced several freebies for players who will pre-order "Call of Duty: WWII."

The upcoming first-person shooter video game is going to be the franchise's 14th main installment, and as the title suggests, it will be set in one of the favorite settings of the FPS genre: the Second World War. The game will be published by Activision.

In a promotional video released a few days ago, developers announced that they were going to unlock all the weapons available at "Call of Duty: WWII's" launch day.

Players who will pre-order the game will be given the Weapon Unlock token. This can later on be exchanged for any weapon of their choice for free which can be kept in their arsenal for good.

This offer is part of the multiplayer upgrade that will be given exclusively to players who pre-order the game.

Aside from the getting the weapon of their choice, players eligible for the pre-order bonus will also enjoy double experience points for the multiplayer mode. These bonuses will definitely give players with the pre-ordered "Call of Duty: WWII" a good advantage.

It is important to note that the double XP bonus will only last for the first four hours of playing time. Meanwhile, developers have also confirmed that all players who placed a pre-order even before the recent announcement are eligible to receive the multiplayer upgrade.

Meanwhile, all pre-orders that will be made until before the game's release will also get players the multiplayer upgrade.

On other related news, because of the second batch of "Call of Duty: WWII" beta testing held, developers have already announced a list of changes to be expected upon the game's launch. One of these changes includes increasing the Team Deathmatch score limit to 100 instead of 75.

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be released worldwide on Friday, Nov. 3, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.