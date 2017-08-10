'Call of Duty: WWII' Gameplay News: Retailer Unveils Valor Collection Editions; Comes With WWII-Themed Bronze Statue

Activision/Sledgehammer Games Promotional still for "Call of Duty: WW2."

A retailer has recently unveiled the exclusive Valor Collection Editions of the "Call of Duty: WWII" and they come with a bronze statue.

Australia's EB Games was the first video game retailer to open up for pre-orders of "Call of Duty: WWII" Valor Collection Editions. These packages contain most of the standard and special digital contents as well as limited edition physical items.

One of the highlights in the Valor Collection Editions is the exclusive WWII-themed bronze statue. It will also come with a 24" x 26" poster of the upcoming game's Nazi Zombies plus the Bloodraven Sword Pin collectible item. Players who will purchase this will also receive a set of patches for the Infantry, Airborne, Mountain, Armored, and Expeditionary divisions.

There are two Valor Collection Editions.

The first, the Valor Collection Pro, will include all the contents in the "Call of Duty: WWII" Pro Edition such as the exclusive SteelBook casing for the game and the 2018 Season Pass that normally entitles players to most (if not all) of the game's post-launch downloadable contents and expansion titles.

The second, the Valor Collection Standard, offers the game, the steelcase, and several other Valor Collection items.

Developers are yet to announce details of the game's post-launch DLCs.

The standard price for the "Call of Duty: WWII" Valor Collection Pro is 269.95 Australian Dollars or around $214. However, the EB Games website also allows players to purchase the Valor Collection Standard for AU$229.95 or about $182.

It has yet to be announced when the U.S.-based players can pre-order the game's Valor Collection Editions.

According to Charlie Intel, EB Games opened up for pre-orders of the exclusive purchase edition after Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey previewed the items on his Twitter page.

On other related news, developers have discussed the recently announced Nazi Zombies game content in an interview with GameSpot. Creative director Cameron Dayton of Sledgehammer Games said the game's horror theme is a mix of the Zombie aspect and the realism of the WWII setting.

Dayton explained: "The gritty realism is that you're in a world where you can see the texture of the wood and the nails and the brick and mortar around you; when something crawls out of the dirt right in front of you, then it's a little more frightening. And that was something that we tried to keep as one of the pillars of the game."

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be released on Nov. 3.