'Call of Duty: WWII' Headquarters Revealed in New Trailer, Described as 'Dynamic Social Hub'

Facebook/CallofDuty 'Call of Duty: WWII' will be released on Nov. 3.

"Call of Duty" fans are anxiously looking forward to the release of the latest game in the series, "Call of Duty: WWII." The game brings with it a lot of new features, including the highly talked-about Headquarters.

A new trailer showcasing the Headquarters was recently released. Described as "a dynamic social hub," Headquarters is where players can train with other soldiers, participate in competitions, earn their strips or just socialize. The action-packed trailer features a lot of explosions, gunshots and more.

Multiplayer design lead Sean Soucy sat down with IGN at Gamescom 2017 and talked about the three main features that were new to "Call of Duty: WWII." Apart from Headquarters, there were the new Divisions and War Mode.

Soucy described Headquarters as "a social space" where many players can interact. They can show off their skills at the firing range and even compete with other players there. Players can also improve their skills by training.

Headquarters can hold up to 48 players at once, which means there are a lot of people to socialize with. It will also have a leaderboard where players can track their rank.

"Obviously, we want to mark sure it's visually rich and interesting environment," Soucy said, as he explained that they got a lot of inspiration from the 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan" starring Tom Hanks.

With 48 players at the same place all at once, fans can expect a large area for Headquarters. And while Soucy did not reveal any specifics, he did say that there is "a good amount of space" there.

Divisons, on the other hand, is a new feature that takes the place of the create-a-class system. Players can choose from a number of divisions, including an Armored Divison and an Airborne Division. Finally, War Mode puts the player in a realistic war zone that is driven by narrative. Soucy revealed that they looked to actual historical events for the new feature.

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be released on Nov. 3.

Watch the Headquarters reveal trailer below: