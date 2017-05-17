'Call Of Duty: WWII' Nazi Zombies Co-Op Game Mode Rumored To Return

New speculations have cropped up about the upcoming first-person shooter video game from Sledgehammer Games and Activision, "Call of Duty: WWII."

Facebook/CallofDutyWWII"Call of Duty: WWII" will be released on November 2017.

There has been talk that not only will the game return to its historic roots, but it will also reintroduce a contemporary mode of the past "CoD" offerings: zombies. iDigital Times reports that zombies were first seen in Treyarch's "Call of Duty: World at War." Later on, due to the positive feedbacks from fans, the undead were also included in other titles, including "Black Ops," "Black Ops II" and "Black Ops III."

Based on the reports, the upcoming game will feature an all-new cooperative mode called the Nazi Zombies, an action-filled "standalone storyline" set in World War II. There have also been other alleged leakages about "Call of Duty: WWII," including the profiles of four main characters: Daniels, Zussman, Rousseau and Crowley.

Fans of the franchise are waiting for confirmation of the said leaks and speculations, but the game developers have yet to give any comment. Recently, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg did speak to Polygon about their decision to go retro. According to him, their creative team have a lot of ideas about the game, but the one thing they have all agreed on is that it is time to go back to the "CoD" roots.

"I mean three years ago when we dreamed up this game and decided it was time to go back to our roots, we could not have known at that time that the year we would launch it would be a year in which there would be several World War II movies in the theaters and that there would be other competitors going back to historical settings," Hirshberg said.

"Call of Duty: WWII" is set to be released this November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.