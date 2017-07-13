'Call of Duty: WWII' News: Devs Reveal New Limited Time Pre-Order Bonus

Call of Duty: WWII official website 'Call of Duty: WWII' will be released on Nov. 3

"Call of Duty: WWII" is coming later this year, and for those fans who have not pre-ordered it just yet, developers have given them an extra reason to do so.

Developers revealed that they are giving 500 additional COD Points for both "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" and "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" to those who pre-order any digital edition of the franchise's upcoming entry.

Those interested in this offer can go to the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store or Steam to place their pre-order. Even those fans who pre-ordered from a participating retailer before this new bonus was announced can take advantage of it, according to a recent post on Activision's support site.

Fans will need to act quickly if they want those additional COD Points, however, as this pre-order offer will only remain live until Aug. 7.

Aside from those COD Points, there are other items fans can receive for pre-ordering "Call of Duty: WWII."

PS4 owners who decide to pre-order this upcoming first-person shooter via the PlayStation Store will also be given a dynamic theme. This tweet from "@charlieINTEL" shows what the dynamic theme looks like.

Developers are also offering a Divisions Pack as a pre-order bonus.

Of course, those are just the appetizers, as the pre-order bonus many fans are most interested in is the private beta access.

The private beta will be made accessible to both PS4 and Xbox One players.

PS4 owners will get a headstart, however, as the private beta will start on Aug. 25 for them and runs until Aug. 28.

After that initial run, the private beta will go live once again on Sept. 1, and this time around, it will be open to both PS4 and Xbox One players. This second private beta run will last until Sept. 4.

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be officially released on Nov. 3.