'Call of Duty: WWII' News: Learn More About the Pre-Order Bonuses Being Offered

Now that "Call of Duty: WWII" is finally official, fans can now turn their attention to other things related to the game, such as the pre-order bonuses that will be made available for it.

Activision'Call of Duty: WWII' is set to be released on Nov. 3

When it comes to this upcoming installment of the "Call of Duty" franchise, the main pre-order bonus that players can receive is access to the Private Beta.

Activision recently laid out the different things fans need to know about the beta.

The first thing players need to do to gain access to the beta is to pre-order the game from any of the participating retailers or even from the PlayStation and Xbox Live Stores. After doing so, they should receive a 13-character code that they will need to gain entry into the Private Beta.

Notably, the Private Beta is currently expected to be made available just to PS4 and Xbox One owners. There is no word yet on whether the Private Beta may also be made accessible to PC players or if a separate beta test may accommodate them.

The exact start date of the Private Beta has also not been determined just yet.

Furthermore, PS4 players who decide to pre-order "Call of Duty: WWII" via the PlayStation Store will also be able to obtain a special animated theme. This tweet from CharlieIntel.com gives fans a quick look at the theme.

For now, it is unclear if there will be other pre-order bonuses offered to players, though it is worth noting that the Digital Deluxe and Pro editions of the game come with "additional bonus content," according to its official website. The Pro edition of the game that can be purchased at GameStop also comes with a collectible steelbook.

More details about "Call of Duty: WWII's" Private Beta should be made available soon, and the game itself will be released on Nov. 3.