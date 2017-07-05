'Call of Duty: WWII' News: More Multiplayer Elements Detailed, Headquarters and Divisions To Be Featured

Call of Duty: WWII official website 'Call of Duty: WWII' is set to be released on Nov. 3

Multiplayer is an important element of any "Call of Duty" game and that remains true in "Call of Duty: WWII."

Recently, some of the game's developers took time out to help give fans a better idea of what they can expect from the multiplayer component of this year's offering.

Senior director of product development Aaron Halon and senior creative director on campaign at Sledgehammer Games Bret Robbins recently talked more about the upcoming game, and their revelations can be seen on the PlayStation Blog.

First off, Halon talked more about the Headquarters feature.

In the game, the headquarters will essentially act as a hub that players stay in where they can opt to socialize with others or simply get ready for another match. Players can even chat with their friends here so they can plan what they want to do next.

Halon also revealed more about the new War Mode that is meant to shine the spotlight on a different kind of multiplayer experience. Instead of emphasizing how skilled players are at taking out their opponents, "Call of Duty: WWII's" War Mode is more about "cooperative strategy and planning," according to Halon.

Running up high scores in War Mode will not mean much if the objectives are not met, so players will need to focus on those first.

Halon also shared some information about the divisions in the game.

Players will apparently be recruited to one of five different divisions, with those being airborne, armored, expeditions, infantry and mountain. Each division offers something different, and if players find that the first one they sign up for is not right for them, they can still move to a different one.

More details about "Call of Duty: WWII's" multiplayer component should be revealed soon and the game itself is set to be released on Nov. 3.