'Call of Duty: WWII' News: New Cast Member Announced; Developers React to Leak

Katheryn Winnick to join cast of the Nazi Zombies feature of "Call of Duty: WWII"

When the gaming community talks about "Call of Duty: WWII," there is a lot to say. Fans know that the developers are on to something huge enough to warrant the participation of well-known and award-winning actors and actresses, but recently, a leak surprised them, as well as the developers. The leak features an incomplete trailer of the game title, and developer Sledgehammer Games is not happy about it.

First of all, fans received official word that aside from "Doctor Who" actor David Tennant and "Daredevil" actor Elodie Yung, "Vikings" actress Katheryn Winnick will also be joining the cast of "Call of Duty: WWII." Considering the experience she has and the role she played in the series, it should not be a surprise that she is prepared to take on the role of Marie Fischer, whose exact function is still to be announced. Fans are expecting to hear more about her character, as well as Tennant and Yung's during the San Diego Comic-Con to be held on July 20.

There are more cast members to be announced, but the developers of "Call of Duty: WWII" are relentless in their efforts to keep the hype up. Given this fact, they are understandably frustrated that a leak happened recently, which featured an incomplete trailer. The developers took to social media to address the issue.

"We're working hard to finish the official Nazi Zombies Trailer," Sledgehammer Games' co-founder Michael Condrey posted on Twitter. "Please respect the craft and avoid spoilers today, final trailer coming soon."

Furthermore, he also expressed to the gaming community that leaks should be avoided in order to enjoy the full experience that can only come with patience and anticipation. Regardless, the developers are expected to make good use of the San Diego Comic-Con, and fans could not be more excited to take part of it.

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be released on Nov. 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.