'Call of Duty: WWII' News: Screenshots of the Game Emerge Online, Multiplayer and Campaign Details Also Leak

New and official details about "Call of Duty: WWII" are already on the way, but for those who simply cannot wait any longer, some leaks have helped to shed light on what this upcoming game will offer.

ActivisionMore details about 'Call of Duty: WWII' are set to be shared on April 26

First off, screenshots showing off snippets of the game were apparently posted on the Call of Duty login page.

The page looks to have been updated and does not feature the screenshots anymore, but fans curious to see them can check them out in this report from CharlieIntel.

For the fans who still need more beyond those low resolution screenshots, there are also other more substantial details that came out that are related to the upcoming game.

In a separate report, CharlieIntel passed along some game details that were apparently included in marketing materials that were in Australia.

Beginning with the details related to the campaign mode, players may soon be able to hear "the story of an unbreakable brotherhood of common men fighting to preserve freedom in a world on the brink of tyranny." Players who try out "Call of Duty: WWII's" campaign may also be able to see "bold, lifelike visuals" as they progress deeper into this component of the game.

Moving on now to multiplayer, the style of combat that may be featured here has been described as "fast-paced" and players may also be able to experience the mode "across many of World War II's most iconic locations."

The marketing materials also note that there is some kind of co-op mode to be featured in the upcoming game and it "unleashes a new and original story."

Lastly, the materials also reportedly show that the game is due out on Nov. 3, though that has not been confirmed yet.

The good news for fans is that they will not have to wait for that much longer to hear more about "Call of Duty: WWII" as a livestream featuring the game will take place on April 26.