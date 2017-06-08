'Call of Duty: WWII' News: Sledgehammer Games Reveals Difference Between Upcoming Game and 'Advanced Warfare'

"Call of Duty: World War II" will give fans of the installments by Sledgehammer Games a multiplayer experience entirely different than they are used to.

The studio's co-founder Michael Condrey revealed in the latest issue of EDGE Magazine that the game's pace will be slower compared with "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare."

This is primarily because of the setting of "Call of Duty: WWII," where exoskeletons and futuristic technology, which paved the way for fast-paced action in the game's predecessor, would not make sense.

"You can imagine trying to find a balance where it feels strategic and appropriate to the time period, while still maintaining the fun of multiplayer," Condrey explained.

"It's more grounded, and more strategic, and I think you'll find it's not as fast," he went on to say of the "Call of Duty: WWII" experience.

This also impacts how the maps will look and feel like in "Call of Duty: WWII." Condrey said being more grounded will engender a different feeling of "being able to identify your lanes and threats."

"We spent a lot of time on map design, and there's a lot of fundamental rules about sightlines and engagements. But it's transformational when you [no longer] have to worry about an unseen threat from the sky," he stated.

It was teased that the same environmental storytelling in "Call of Duty: WWII" will be present in the multiplayer, "which in addition to revisiting battlefields featured in the singleplayer campaign will also expand to different fronts."

As for the Zombies mode, "Call of Duty: WWII" will introduce Nazi zombies and that the story presented in it will have "some really authentic stuff" with a backstory based on real events.

More information about "Call of Duty: WWII" will be revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, which will take place June 13 to 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.