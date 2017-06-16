'Call of Duty: WWII' Private Beta News: How to Get an Access Code

Activision is launching a private beta for its upcoming first-person shooter video game "Call of Duty: WWII." How can one participate in the forthcoming event?

Facebook/CallofDuty "Call of Duty: WWII" launches on November 3.

Only gamers who purchase "Call of Duty: WWII" prior to its launch date, which is this Nov. 3, will be able to get their hands on the beta code, their ticket to joining the event. Participating retailers will hand over the 13-character code once the pre-order has been made.

It will either be printed on the retail receipt or sent to the recipient's email address.

The access code is redeemable at callofduty.com/beta. Once it has been redeemed, gamers can register for the private beta. A few days before the event, registered players will receive an email containing their private beta token.

In the note, players will be requested to log in to their "Call of Duty" account to enter their access codes.

But for gamers who pre-ordered "Call of Duty: WWII" through the PlayStation Store or the Xbox Live Store, the aforementioned steps are no longer necessary. These players will automatically be able to download the beta once it goes live.

Another thing that players must keep in mind is that the private beta will only be accessible on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

The upcoming installment to the "Call of Duty" series revisits iconic battles from the second World War. The narrative-driven multiplayer title comes with an all-new game mode that allows players to work as a team to defeat the opposing forces.

"Call of Duty: WWII" private beta starts this Aug. 25 for PlayStation 4 gamers. However, the developers note that the launch date is still subject to change.

Other platforms will have it on a later date. Xbox One and PC beta details have yet to be announced. Activision promises for more updates to roll out soon.