'Call of Duty: WWII' Release Date: Multiplayer to Feature Female Soldiers; Classified Website Reveals New Info

If there is one thing that "Call of Duty: WWII" will include, it is the female soldiers. It turns out that they will be featured in the game's multiplayer mode.

(Photo: Activision)The official logo of "Call of Duty: WWII."

Sledgehammer Games head Michael Condrey has revealed on Twitter that female soldiers will be present "for sure," dousing the worries of one fan, whose wife was concerned about the possible absence.

Indeed, "Call of Duty: WWII" will have gamers take on the role of a male soldier in the campaign mode, but will, at one point, have them fill the shoes of a female soldier.

This comes as good news to many because past "Call of Duty" games released before "Call of Duty: Ghosts" never really did offer such experience to its players.

Infinity Ward explained back in 2013 that this is due to the limitations imposed on the technology they use in building the games. "Our previous engine would not handle that. The way memory worked in the previous engine, it never would have been able to do that," executive producer Mark Rubin told Kotaku that year.

Clearly, "Call of Duty: WWII" no longer has that problem so female soldiers on the battlefield will soon be a common sight to see for players.

Activision will reveal more about "Call of Duty: WWII" at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this June although there is a way for fans to learn some snippets about the game before the big affair.

The publisher set up a classified website in which players can access information about the game if they key in the right codes, which were peppered in the game's recent livestream reveal.

As per Redditors, namely DTZxPorter, LackingAGoodName and MrRoflWaffles, the first set of codes read IUFDJ, BHLOP and JMUBA, which will reveal a couple of mysterious images from "Call of Duty: WWII."

The second set of codes includes GNULV, YGXSH, CEODL, IBHQB and QKEQW. This will unlock a compilation of documents and files about Crowley, Rousseau and Zussman.

As players leaf through all this, they will find a file with the label "First in, first to win." Upon clicking, gamers should receive a free calling card for the release of the "Call of Duty: WWII" on Nov. 3.