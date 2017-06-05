'Call of Duty: WWII' Rumors: A Possible Explanation for Why Auto-Healing May No Longer Be Featured

"Call of Duty: WWII" is aiming to give the franchise a little bit of a reboot, and that may also mean that some features fans have gotten used to may not be included in the upcoming game.

Call of Duty: WWII official website'Call of Duty: WWII' is due out on Nov. 3

To be more specific, players who have grown increasingly dependent on auto-heal may be in for a rude awakening.

Auto-heal has helped shape the way many players enjoy "Call of Duty" games, so it is expected that its disappearance is likely going to have some kind of impact.

Still, even if not all fans may be glad to know that auto-heal is going away, there still seems to be some good reasons for why the developers may have reached this decision.

In the game's single player mode, fans will see the story unfold from the perspective of a character named Ronald "Red" Daniels, and in a recent article from Polygon, it was revealed that Daniels is no superhuman soldier.

Instead, Daniels is just an ordinary person who is thrust into an extraordinary situation and feels justifiably terrified by all the things that are happening.

Given that set-up, it makes sense that auto-heal is not present in single player mode, as having that included may take away from the experience developers want the fans to have as they go through the campaign.

Notably, the multiplayer component of "Call of Duty: WWII" is also not expected to feature auto-healing, according to a recent report from Gamer Professionals, something developers may have done to once again drive home more reality-based themes and settings of this upcoming title.

There will likely be some kind of adjustment period in place as players get used to the absence of auto-healing, though it is expected that healing packs and possibly even medics may be present in the game, so there may still be a way for wounded players to get back into the action.

"Call of Duty: WWII" is expected to be released on Nov. 3.