'Call of Duty: WWII' Rumors: Announcement of Nintendo Switch Port To Be Made Next Month?

"Call of Duty: WWII" is expected to be one of the biggest titles released this year, and part of the reason why it may end up being a massive hit is because it may be made accessible to a new platform.

Call of Duty: WWII official websiteIs 'Call of Duty: WWII' also coming to the Nintendo Switch?

Currently, the expectation is that the latest installment of the first-person shooter franchise will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC. However, recent rumors have hinted that the Nintendo Switch may also end up being its home.

First, there was a tweet from developer Beenox that piqued the interest of many "Call of Duty" fans. The tweet seems to indicate that the studio is working on something related to the series, but exactly what that may be was not specified.

As WCCF Tech pointed out, the folks over at Beenox worked to bring "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" to previous-gen consoles in the past. However, with "WWII" leaving behind those platforms, it appears as though whatever it is they are working on will be something different, such as a Switch port perhaps.

Since then, another possible clue has emerged.

To be more specific, many players recently noticed that it is now possible to link a Nintendo account via the "Call of Duty" franchise's official website.

One more thing, in a recent report, BadFive also passed along some information from an anonymous source who mentioned that not only is "Call of Duty: WWII" in development for the Switch, but an official announcement will be included in a Nintendo Direct that will be released sometime around when the Electronic Entertainment Expo will take place next month.

At this point, it certainly looks as though something is in the works here. And if the latest rumor pans out, fans may just have to wait until next month to find out exactly what is going on.

More news about whether or not "Call of Duty: WWII" is coming to the Nintendo Switch should be made available soon.