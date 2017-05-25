'Call of Duty: WWII' Rumors: Nintendo Switch Version Will Reportedly Be Announced at E3

One of the latest rumors surrounding "Call of Duty: WWII" is that the upcoming entry in the first-person shooter franchise will also be making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

Those rumors really began to pick up after developer Beenox tweeted something seemingly related to "Call of Duty."

Since then, fans have been trying to guess what the developer is working on.

Official details are still unavailable at this point, but the website BadFive has provided some new and interesting revelations recently.

The new bits of information came from an anonymous source, according to the website.

Moving on now to the revelations themselves, the report notes that the new "Call of Duty" game is apparently set to be confirmed for the Switch next month. To be more specific, the announcement may be made during Nintendo's Electronic Entertainment Expo presentation.

During that presentation, it is also expected to be revealed that the Switch version of "Call of Duty: WWII" will be released on Nov. 3, the same date that the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be made available.

Pre-order bonuses will also reportedly be offered for the game, but fans may have to wait a bit to learn if post-launch downloadable content will also be provided.

The report also notes that the folks from Beenox are the ones working on the Switch version of this upcoming game.

A potential announcement for the Switch version of the new "Call of Duty" game may contain other important revelations as well, such as how this title may take advantage of the unique features brought to the table by Nintendo's new gaming platform.

The good news for fans is that they should be able to find out soon enough if these latest rumors swirling around "Call of Duty: WWII" will pan out, as E3 is already set to get underway on June 13.