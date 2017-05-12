Calvin Harris and Katy Perry Collaboration News: Scottish DJ's Album Drops June 30; Will the Track Be About Taylor Swift?

Calvin Harris has a new album coming out, and it includes collaborations with a number of top artists, including Katy Perry. Harris and Perry working together has since sparked speculation online that the track will be about their shared enemy, Taylor Swift.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokCalvin Harris is releasing a new album on June 30.

The Scottish DJ announced through his Twitter page that his new album will be out next month and will feature some of the most popular artists. Included on the list was Perry, leading to the rumor that the song may be inspired by Swift, who has had a very public feud with the "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress.

It is widely assumed that Swift's song, "Bad Blood," is about Perry. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2014, Swift revealed that the track is about another female pop artist who wronged her.

"She did something so horrible. I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me," Swift recalled.

As for Harris, he and Swift dated for over a year before breaking up on initially friendly terms. However, after it was revealed that Swift had written the lyrics for Harris' hit with Rihanna, titled "This Is What You Came For," the DJ posted a series of tweets which were eventually deleted.

A representative of the "Wildest Dreams" singer confirmed to PEOPLE last year that Swift had written the song using the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.

"I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it," Harris wrote in a tweet (via New York Daily News).

Following Harris' online rant, Perry took to her own Twitter page to retweet something she had posted in 2015.

Time, the ultimate truth teller. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 9, 2015

Harris' album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1," arrives on June 30.