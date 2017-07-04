Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift News: DJ Reveals He Felt Belittled by Ex-Girlfriend

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Featured in the image is singer Taylor Swift

More than a year after he and singer Taylor Swift called it quits, Calvin Harris opened up about their much-publicized break-up. He admitted he felt belittled by his ex-girlfriend and it had prompted his public outburst on Twitter about the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker.

In mid-2016, the 33-year-old Scottish DJ accused Swift of making him look bad after it was revealed that she co-wrote his hit single "This Is What You Came For" under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg. Now, he has shared his stance about the outburst, which he said was his way of protecting himself.

"It was completely the wrong instinct," Harris said in a recently recirculated interview from October 2016 with British GQ, as cited by Billboard. "I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped," he added.

Despite his past Twitter comments, Harris describes himself as a positive guy. He now sees the Twitter debacle as a result of him succumbing to pressure.

Harris and Swift first met at the 2015 BRIT Awards in London and shortly called it quits on June 2016. Even though the latter was ready to settle down with the former, their relationship was not working anymore.

At the time of their break-up, an insider revealed to US Weekly that the "You Belong with Me" singer used to talk a lot about her future with Harris — about getting married and having babies.

Even though Harris wants all of that, it just felt a bit like Taylor was all full-steam ahead, whereas he is more of a slow and steady, let things progress organically, kind of guy. The insider added, "It's a shame because Taylor is a lovely girl, but it just obviously wasn't meant to be."