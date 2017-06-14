Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Married Life and Career Hiatus

Cameron Diaz has stepped off the spotlight for a while as she enjoys the married life with her husband, Benji Madden. The "Bad Teacher" star gave fans and the media a late glimpse into their life together in a recent interview on Saturday, June 10.

Reuters/Fabrizio BenschCast member Cameron Diaz poses on the red carpet to promote the movie ''Sex Tape'' in Berlin.

Diaz raved about her husband and her new life as a happily married wife who is free from the usual stress of a schedule that comes with her celebrity status. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight to describe the thought process that led to her taking a hiatus to get married and simply enjoy her time with her husband.

She needed to take some time off from her showbiz commitments to find herself, according to the highly-acclaimed actress. "I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," Diaz explained.

"I felt the need to make myself whole," Diaz added, as she answered questions from the press during Goop's Wellness Summit in Culver City, California.

She also touched on the matter of marrying later in life, as she chatted with Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop founder and close friend to the "Sex Tape" star. Diaz confirmed that she was 41 when they decided to settle down, according to the Daily Mail.

The actress explained that she was not in a rush to get married at the time, having stayed out of a relationship until she met her future husband in Madden. "I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband, you know?" Diaz explained.

"I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything," Diaz noted, gushing about her husband.

The couple got married on January 2015 in Beverly Hills, after less than a year of dating.