Camila Cabello to Open for Bruno Mars in '24K Magic World Tour' Ahead of First Solo Album Release

By Denise See , Christian Post Contributor

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniCamila Cabello will be opening for Bruno Mars in the North American leg of his '24K Magic World Tour.'

Camila Cabello is going on her first tour as a solo artist by opening for Bruno Mars in his "24K Magic World Tour."

The former member of Fifth Harmony announced the news via her social media account and expressed her excitement in a series of tweets. 

Cabello will be joining the "Versace on the Floor" singer for part of the North American leg of his world tour. She and the Cuban vocalist will begin in San Jose, California, on July 20. This will be followed by gigs in Oregon, Washington, Canada, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois. Her last stop will be in Pennsylvania on Aug. 22.

Not long after, Cabello will release her debut solo album titled "The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving."  Her first single off the album was "Crying in the Club," followed by a promotional single, the emotional ballad "I Have Questions."

Prior to that, she has worked with other artists outside of Fifth Harmony. She released "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Shawn Mendes and "Bad Things" with Machine Gun Kelly.

Cabello has said that her upcoming album will be filled with emotion and explained that writing songs has been an outlet for her.

"This process has taught me not to be afraid to feel," the singer previously said on BBC. "Feeling sad is a part of life. Grief is a part of life. Heartbreak is a part of life just as much as falling in love is a part of life. And it doesn't necessarily mean that those emotions are bad. They are just as necessary as the happy ones."

She has also revealed that she did not feel like herself when she was a member of Fifth Harmony, though she wishes nothing but good things for her former co-members. Cabello exited the girl group last year.

"The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving." will be released on Sept. 22. 

