Camila Cabello to Open for Bruno Mars in '24K Magic World Tour' Ahead of First Solo Album Release

Camila Cabello is going on her first tour as a solo artist by opening for Bruno Mars in his "24K Magic World Tour."

The former member of Fifth Harmony announced the news via her social media account and expressed her excitement in a series of tweets.

SO EXCITED TO BE OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!! every night I'm gonna be peering out from side stage trying to learn as much as I can — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 27, 2017

for years I've looked up to Bruno as a vocalist, musician, entertainer and artist, so..... im geeked⚡️⚡️❣️❣️❣️ — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 27, 2017

Cabello will be joining the "Versace on the Floor" singer for part of the North American leg of his world tour. She and the Cuban vocalist will begin in San Jose, California, on July 20. This will be followed by gigs in Oregon, Washington, Canada, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois. Her last stop will be in Pennsylvania on Aug. 22.

Not long after, Cabello will release her debut solo album titled "The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving." Her first single off the album was "Crying in the Club," followed by a promotional single, the emotional ballad "I Have Questions."

Prior to that, she has worked with other artists outside of Fifth Harmony. She released "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Shawn Mendes and "Bad Things" with Machine Gun Kelly.

Cabello has said that her upcoming album will be filled with emotion and explained that writing songs has been an outlet for her.

"This process has taught me not to be afraid to feel," the singer previously said on BBC. "Feeling sad is a part of life. Grief is a part of life. Heartbreak is a part of life just as much as falling in love is a part of life. And it doesn't necessarily mean that those emotions are bad. They are just as necessary as the happy ones."

She has also revealed that she did not feel like herself when she was a member of Fifth Harmony, though she wishes nothing but good things for her former co-members. Cabello exited the girl group last year.

"The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving." will be released on Sept. 22.