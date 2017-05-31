Camilla Parker Bowles News: Duchess Speaks Out on Affair with Prince Charles and Pressure of Public Life

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, recently discussed the media scrutiny she faced due to her highly-publicized affair with Prince Charles.

(Photo: Reuters/Leon Neal/PoolBritain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and British Prime Minister David Cameron listen to the service during a British D-Day commemoration ceremony at the Bayeux Cathedral in Bayeux, June 6, 2014.

The relationship between Camilla, 69, and Charles, 68, has long been a topic of discussion. Many supporters of the late Princess Diana blamed Camilla for the pair's troubled relationship. It's undeniable that Camilla and Charles' relationship rocked the British royal family, and decades after it all began, the Duchess of Cornwall has opened up about the issue.

During a candid interview with The Mail on Sunday's You magazine, Camilla shared her thoughts on how it felt being in the eye of the storm.

"I couldn't really go anywhere. But the children came and went as normal — they just got on with it, and so did great friends," she revealed. "It was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn't want to put my worst enemy through it. I couldn't have survived it without my family."

Since her marriage with Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla had to get used to having a public life. The 69-year-old said keeping a positive outlook helped her adapt to being a member of the royal family. "... And you also have to laugh at yourself because if you can't, you may as well give up... That's really how you survive," she added.

After meeting each other in 1971, Charles and Camilla started dating. The pair eventually broke up in 1973 and Camilla went on to marry her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Charles and Camilla rekindled their on-again, off-again relationship while they were still married to different people.

Charles and Diana ended their marriage in 1996, just a year after Camilla and Parker Bowles finalized their divorce.