Can a Lesbian Porn Star Be an Evangelical Christian?

Is it possible for a person to be a porn star and an evangelical Christian at the same time? As far as Kamilla Werneck of Brazil is concerned, the answer is yes.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/KAMILLA WERNECK) Kamilla Werneck says she thinks 'God sees inside our hearts.'

Werneck, 25, opened up to interviewer Nicole Puzzi on the erotic TV show "Pornolandia" recently and surprised the audience when she said she is a "good person at heart" who has "evangelical faith," according to the New York Post.

Puzzi commented that a lot of people would not accept a porn star as a religious person, but Werneck said it's wrong for people to form professional biases. "People are very judgmental. They try to make you conform in a way they think an evangelical should be because society says so," she said.

Werneck admitted that she had divorced her husband and is currently living with a woman. "My family was really shocked when they found out. It took them a while to accept because their evangelical beliefs and prejudice against gay relationships made it hard for them to come to terms with my decision," she said.

Werneck said only God knows the true measure of her faith, so only He is the one who can judge her. "I think God sees inside our hearts," she said. "He judges the good and the bad things you do, and I do good things for people."

However, Christian radio host Dr. Michael Brown does not agree with her. He wrote in an article for Charisma News that there's nothing judgmental about prohibiting people from committing sexual immorality for a living.

He said it's hypocritcal for people to say the Lord has "no issue with videos that degrade women, with videos that celebrate perversion, [and] with videos that incite lust."

While he is not questioning Werneck's good heart, Brown said she needs to overcome the "deception" of her profession and her homosexual lifestyle. He said Werneck has been "deluded" into thinking that God finds her lifestyle acceptable.

"Yes, He sees our hearts, and He sees this woman as a poor lost soul in need of a Savior. She might be a very sweet person. She might do lots of good things for others. But she is a sinner in need of forgiveness, and what she does for a living is ugly in God's sight," he said.