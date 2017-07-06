Can Christians Hold America Together?

America has been desensitized one generation at a time, one court decision at a time, one compromise at a time, and we are drowning in a cesspool of relativism.

"The wicked freely parade and prance about while evil is praised throughout the land" (Psalm 12:8).

What can I do? What can we do? People are often willing to help, but they lack motivation; they also don't know where to begin. How can we honor God and preserve our values?

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/3-ways-christians-can-save-america-190310/