Can I Be A True Christian And Still Practise Things From Other Faiths?

Many Christians today have a watered-down understanding of Christianity, believing that they can mix Jesus and others. They go to church, confess they believe in Christ, and profess to be children of God, yet they practice things that God doesn't like – even in His name.

This brings me to the question: Should we as Christians practice things and beliefs from other faiths? In a nutshell, no, we shouldn't. Why should we practice things from other faiths if we already have Christ?

Christ Above All

Friends, I would like to admonish you to let Christ be your all in all. Consider what the Lord Jesus Himself told people who would like to follow Him:

"If anyone will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever would save his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for My sake will find it." (see Matthew 16:24-25)

Anybody who desires to follow Christ will need to let go of their desires for self-gratification. This means forfeiting everything so that we could grab hold of Christ and all that He teaches.

God's command

Think about it, friends. God desires that we give Him the first and foremost, the only place befitting of the King of kings, in our hearts:

"I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. You shall have no other gods before Me." (Exodus 20:2-3)

We must understand that if we want to be a true Christ-follower, we will need to let go of anything and everything that Christ does not teach or approve of. We must not give any room for compromise. We must not give any percentage of our hope or heart to any other thing, being, creature or belief.

No matter how "harmless" other practices are, if they aren't of God they aren't only bad for us - they're outright sin.

"You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons. You cannot be partakers of the Lord's table and of the table of demons. Do we provoke the Lord to jealousy? Are we stronger than He?" (1 Corinthians 10:21-22)

Trade everything for God

Friends, God is immensely valuable. When we have Him, we won't need or want anything else. Understand how David, Israel's beloved king, said "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want..." (Psalm 23:1) When we have God, we have everything.

I pray we would have the heart of the man the Lord Jesus described in this parable:

"Again, the kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and hid. And with joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field." (Matthew 13:44)