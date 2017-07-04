Can Young Men See Beyond Their Video Games?

Are video games worthy of all the time and attention they get from young men these days? One writer thinks so. But he's wrong.

If there is a stereotype that lives up to reality these days, it's the unemployed, disaffected, twenty-something American male who haunts his parents' basement, addicted to World of Warcraft. In the year 2000, 35 percent of young men without bachelor's degrees lived in their parents' homes. Today a majority do, and among the unemployed, that number is a staggering 70 percent. According to University of Chicago economist Erik Hurst, these men are spending the overwhelming bulk of their time playing video games.

