Canadian Sniper Breaks Records After Apparently Shooting ISIS Fighter Dead From Two Miles Away

A Canadian Special Forces sniper broke a world record when he killed an Islamic State (ISIS) militant with an incredible 3,540-meter shot from 2.14 miles away in the longest confirmed kill ever. The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed the record-breaking shot that happened in Iraq last month.

Reuters/Thaier Al-SudaniA sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq March 7, 2017.

A statement from the Armed Forces said the feat happened while they were operating with Joint Task Force 2, which trains Kurdish forces to fight ISIS. The task force came under heavy mortar and machine gun fire, prompting them to use sniper fire to neutralize the threat without taking any casualties.

The elite sniper was atop a high-rise tower when he pulled the trigger. It wasn't an easy shot as several factors had to be considered, like distance, windage and the earth's curvature. The distance was so far away that it took the bullet almost 10 seconds to reach its target.

"The shot in question actually disrupted [an ISIS] attack on Iraqi security forces," the statement said. "Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force and because it was so far way, the bad guys didn't have a clue what was happening," it went on to say.

The bullet was fired from a McMillan TAC-50 rifle, the Canadian Army's long-range weapon of choice since 2000. The Arizona-designed firearm has a lethal range of 2.3 miles and can take out light armored vehicles. The kill was independently verified by a video camera.

Last month, a British Special Air Service (SAS) marksman was reported to have shot dead an ISIS jihadi from 3,000 meters or 1.50 miles away using the CheyTac M200 Intervention gun, which said to be the most powerful and accurate rifle ever made. But the SAS didn't confirm the information, which is why it wasn't included in the official record of farthest distant kills.