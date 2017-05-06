Cancer Cure 2017 News: 14 US-Based Companies Get Warning From FDA for Selling Fraudulent Anti-Cancer Products

Fourteen US-based companies are currently at risk of facing charges after selling fake cancer treatments via social media. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued letters to the companies, warning them to address their violations and requiring them to respond promptly by pulling the illegal products off from their shelves or altering their advertising to comply with the rules and regulations of the agency.

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed)The headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland, November 4, 2009.

The companies include AIE Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; BioStar Technology International LLC; Amazing Sour Sop, Inc.; DoctorVicks.com; Caudill Seed & Warehouse, Inc.; Everything Herbs; Hawk Dok Natural Salve LLC; Healing Within Products & Services, Inc.; Nature's Treasure, Inc.; LifeVantage Corp.; Oxygen Health Systems, LLC; The Vibrant Health Store LLC; Sunstone, Inc; and The Vitamin C Foundation.

The companies in question claim that their products - which include herbs, ointments, pills and teas - can actually prevent and treat cancer the natural way. According to reports, more than 65 products sold by the 14 companies are fraudulent and only take advantage of cancer patients' desperate state.

The FDA said promising cancer patients that their products can cure their cancer is "cruel deception," as cancer calls for the help and supervision of a trusted physician and cannot simply be cured by taking over-the-counter drugs.

In a statement, Donald Ashley of the Office of Compliance at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and Douglas Stearn of the Office of Enforcement and Import Operations in the Office of Regulatory Affairs wrote: "A cancer diagnosis often provokes a sense of desperation. Unfortunately, rogue operations exploiting those fears peddle untested and potentially dangerous products, particularly on the internet."

The FDA gave the companies 15 days to address their violations. If they fail to comply with the agency's rules by then, they are going to face criminal charges, including a year of imprisonment and a fine of $100,000 or twice their earnings from their fake products. The FDA also said that failure to correct their violations will result in product seizure.