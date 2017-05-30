Cancer Cure News Update: Group of Swedish Researchers Accidentally Discovers Breast Milk's Ability to Cure Cancer

Experts are currently testing the ability of breast milk to fight cancer. While its health benefits have been widely talked about for the longest time now, scientists have recently discovered that breast milk actually contains a substance that has the potential to cure cancer by killing tumor cells.

REUTERS / Eric GaillardA patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer at the Antoine-Lacassagne Cancer Center in Nice July 26, 2012.

According to reports, some researchers from Sweden conducted a study that tested the ability of a certain substance to kill cancerous tumor cells of patients suffering from cancer of the bladder.

The researchers - a group of scientists from the University of Lund in Sweden - had tried to study the effects of the said substance on bladder cancer patients and found that every patient injected with the compound was able to shed dead tumor cells in their urine in a matter of days.

The researchers also discovered that once injected into the body, the substance zooms in on the cancer cells without harming the healthy ones, hence its effects are not as debilitating as those caused by chemotherapy.

Since the tests have generated promising results, they decided to test even further if the said compound would also work in tackling other types of the illness, particularly bowel and cervical cancer.

As it turned out, human breast milk has a protein called alpha-lactalbumin that becomes a cancer-fighting agent.

The discovery of that special cancer-fighting compound in breast milk called "Hamlet" came by accident.

Prof. Catharina Svanborg of Lund University recounted to The Daily Mail that they were searching for novel antimicrobial agents at the time, and it just so happened that breast milk is known to provide this. She said: "During one experiment we needed human cells and bacteria to be present, so we chose human tumour cells for practical reasons."

Svanborg added: "To our amazement, when we added this compound of milk, the tumour cells died."

After the unexpected discovery, the researchers are now planning to test the Hamlet substance against a placebo.