Cancer-Stricken Muslim Turned Evangelist Recalls Meeting Non-Believer Whose Cancer Was Healed After Encounter With Jesus

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE/ZONDERVAN PUBLISHERS) Christian apologist Nabeel Qureshi says he believes God is encouraging him in his battle with cancer by giving him the opportunity to meet people who have been miraculously healed of their ailments.

In a recent YouTube vlog, the prominent Pakistani-American evangelist expressed amazement about a man named Rick who was not even a Christian but who encountered Jesus nevertheless and was healed of the same kind of cancer he has been fighting, Faithwire reported.

Qureshi recalled that he met Rick during a recent conference he attended at Bethel Church in Redding, California. He said Rick approached him and shared with him his own agonizing battle with terminal stomach cancer.

Doctors told Rick in 2009 that his prognosis was grim and that "there's nothing he could do," said Qureshi, who is also an author and has served with Ravi Zacharias International Ministries.

Believing that he was about to die, Rick flew to Redding to say goodbye to his grandchildren. There he met his son, who is a Christian, and the latter encouraged his father to go with him to church to receive prayer.

It was there that Rick ended up "encountering Jesus," Qureshi said.

Rick told Qureshi that Jesus spoke to him and told him, "I love you."

The non-believer said he responded by telling Jesus, "I don't love you."

Despite his blunt retort, Jesus answered him by saying, "It's okay. I love you and to show you how much I love you I'm going to heal you."

And as Jesus has promised, Rick was healed of his stomach and esophageal cancer.

Qureshi said he thinks his meeting with Rick and others at Bethel was God's way of encouraging him in his battle with stage IV cancer.

Jesus also appeared to Qureshi in a dream as the Christian apologist recounted last March on his YouTube vlog.

He said Jesus gave him an unusual "prophetic" command during their meeting, as CP earlier reported.

He said the command showed him the "symbolism" of his fear of death.

Qureshi said the dream made him resolve "not to be a slave to fear" or to "pray so fervently for healing out of fear."