Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About 'The View' Departure, Says She Has No Regrets

Candace Cameron Bure decided to leave "The View" last year even when things were going great in her career. It was a move that got many people wondering if she made the right decision.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/CANDACE CAMERON BURE) Natasha (left) and her mother Candace Cameron Bure share a moment together.

Personally, Bure believes it was the right call because she placed her priority on what really matters in life: family. When Fox News asked if she has any regrets about leaving "The View," the Christian actress said "no."

"I don't regret leaving at all because my family is the most important part of my life and the commute from L.A. to New York every week was very difficult so I couldn't be happier that I get to have that time with them," she explained. "My kids are teenagers — I only have a few years left with them in the house before they move out so I just want to relish that time with them and having summer vacations is a part of that and creating memories with them."

For now, she is helping her daughter, Natasha, boost her own singing career. Natasha joined "The Voice" and has been busy launching her own book, "Let's Be Real." Bure is confident that her daughter will do well no matter what career path she chooses because she "has a good head on her shoulders."

"I am there every step of the way and will always be there for her," Bure said. "She knows mama and papa are watching out for her and I think she is aware of a lot of the pitfalls and the dangers, but she also knows all the great things that I have experienced."

As for her other kids, Bure told Today that she is busy keeping them entertained during the summer vacation. Because of her hectic work schedule, Bure would love nothing more than to sleep and relax, but her kids want to do activities. "My boys are athletic and they want to do something that is entertaining and exciting for them, more thrill-seeking," she said.

Still, Bure considers it time well spent with her family, no matter what activity they choose to do. "The memories we make with our family is everything," she said.