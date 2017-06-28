'Candy Crush' Tips, Tricks and Cheats: Dominate the Game in These Easy Ways; Learn More Strategies from New TV Show

Playing the addictive and popular "Candy Crush" mobile game is an entertaining way to spend one's free time. But as players reach the higher levels, the game gets harder and harder to finish.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri A woman poses for a photo illustration with an iPhone as she plays Candy Crush in New York February 18, 2014.

One way to dominate "Candy Crush" and achieve high scores is to purchase special powers. If a player, however, is unwilling to spend on this and just want to enjoy the game for free, below are some tricks that will help with the game's progress.

The goal of the game is gather and swipe at least three candies of the same color within a row, whether vertically or horizontally. It's best to not be too quick to make a move and learn to analyze the board, especially if there can be more colors gathered for higher points. Don't give in to pressure whenever the game prompts a suggestion. Sometimes, the suggestions will make the player lose the game.

Use free lollipops wisely. Players get three lollipops to use to smash the candies for more points and hits but it's best to hold this off until one has played the game for a good amount of time. This way, there will be no need to purchase the lollipops when a player will need them most. Just simply use the reserves.

Expect more difficulty once reaching level 30 and a few surprises once reaching level 100. By this level, a Candy Bomb will appear, which players will have to diffuse by matching with other colors before it goes off. Players can also either use a Blast, a Color Bomb, or a Candy Bomb Cooler to get through this challenge.

On Sunday, July 9, CBS will debut the TV game show "Candy Crush." Four teams will compete for $100,000 in a 360-degree Candy Crush arena, as per Entertainment Weekly. Viewers, especially "Candy Crush" enthusiasts, will not only have fun watching the teams compete but they will also be able to pick up some strategies from the contestants on how best to play the game. Check out the teaser to "Candy Crush" on CBS below.