'Candy Crush' Tricks, News: How to Replenish Lives in No Time; Mobile Game Causes Unhappiness Among Players

The most useful trick in playing "Candy Crush" is how to regain the complete number of lives without having to wait. Meanwhile, the addictive mobile game reportedly causes unhappiness among its players.

Facebook/CandyCrushSaga "Candy Crush" was found to cause unhappy users, according to a recent mobile app study.

In "Candy Crush," one of the rules of the game is that every player gets five lives and loses a life every time they fail getting past a level. These lives don't replenish instantly. The player will have to wait 30 minutes to get back one life.

However, there is a quick fix that players can use in "Candy Crush" that will make them have the complete set of lives without having to wait at all.

According to Candy Crush Cheats, the key is to resetting a mobile device's time settings. This works on any Android or iOS gadget.

For iOS devices, after losing all five lives, the user should go to "Settings," then "General," and choose "Date & Time." After that, the user should make sure that the setting for "Set Automatically" is turned off.

Then, the user should adjust the time two hours ahead. Once the user returns to "Candy Crush," there should be four or five new lives in the game.

For Android devices, the steps are the same. Users should go to "Settings," then "Date & Time," and make sure that the "Automatic Date & Time" is unchecked. Afterwards, users can set the time two hours ahead, which will give them the same results of four or five lives replenished in the game.

Meanwhile, although "Candy Crush" is one of the most addictive games — to the point that there is a website dedicated to all kinds of tips and tricks — a study has confirmed that it causes unhappiness among its players.

According to the data collected by Time Well Spent, "Candy Crush" causes 59 percent of its users to be unhappy from an average of 47 minutes of playing the game daily, while the "Candy Crush Saga" version leads to 71 percent unhappy users.

The data was collected from 200,000 iPhone users.

"Candy Crush" is available on Google Play for Android and on the Apple Store for iOS.