Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Fight Date: Alvarez to Face Golovkin on Sept. 16

Canelo Alvarez didn't waste any time deliberating on who he wants to fight next after he gave Julio Chavez Jr. a one-sided beating. That's because he has already decided beforehand that he wants to face one of the most feared punchers in boxing, unified middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin.

(Photo: Reuters/Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports)Canelo Alvarez poses for a photo after defeating Amir Khan during their middleweight boxing title fight at T-Mobile Arena, May 7, 2016.

The announcement came after the lopsided bout. According to the Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham, Alvarez and Golovkin signed the deal last week, but the venue's yet to be set. The fight would take place on Sept. 16 and Golovkin's middleweight belts are on the line.

"I've already had several calls from around the world wanting to stage this fight," Golden Boy Promotions' Oscar De La Hoya said during the post-fight press conference, via ESPN.

"This is the most anticipated fight, right next to Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao, but the difference is this fight will have a lot of action, nonstop action," he continued.

Fight fans want this to happen. In fact, many believed this was long overdue. Alvarez could have faced Golovkin last year, but instead of fighting him, Alvarez decided to give up his World Boxing Council (WBC) middleweight belt.

But now the fight is finally booked and two of boxing's top pound-for-pound fighters are scheduled to meet in the ring.

"We negotiated back and forth several times," De La Hoya said, according to ESPN. "It took a couple of weeks to make [once talks resumed]. We did start negotiations a while back and halted negotiations for about a month, and then we started negotiating two weeks ago, and it got done a few days ago," he added.

Alvarez treated Chavez like a punching bag during their bout, but Golovkin isn't going to be an easy opponent. After all, the undefeated Kazakhstani did stop 33 of his 37 opponents. Can Alvarez overcome Golovkin's power? Fans will find out on Sept. 16.