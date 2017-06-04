Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Fight News 2017: Floyd Mayweather Strategy Will Not Be Employed, Says Golovkin's Trainer

Gennady Golovkin is set to fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the ring in September. However, there is one particular style the Kazakh boxer will not employ when he faces his opponent later this year.

Alvarez previously faced off against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the ring. And while Mayweather came out as the winner, Golovkin is not about to copy Mayweather's tactics.

"Mayweather is more of a safety first fighter and I think that's what made it a lacklustre fight, even though he was dominant," Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez revealed to Sky Sports. "The fans are looking for entertainment and entertainment from two guys who come forward has to be the kind of fight that people enjoy."

Sanchez went on to explain that both Alvarez and Golovkin have speedy hands and tend to focus on the offense, whereas Mayweather is more of a defense guy. "They are going to hit each other and it's going to be a great fight," he said.

As for Mayweather, the undefeated champion has his own thoughts about the upcoming Golovkin vs. Alvarez showdown. And while he certainly thinks Golovkin is a good fighter, he may not stand against the Mexican boxer in the ring.

"Do I think Triple G can beat Canelo? Absolutely not," Mayweather told an audience earlier this year (via Boxing Scene). "I don't think the fight will go the distance."

Mayweather previously broke Alvarez's winning streak while retaining his own when they fought each other in the ring in 2013.

The Golovkin vs. Alvarez fight was confirmed in May. It is scheduled for Sept. 16, though a specific time and venue has yet to be announced. It also remains to be seen what channel the fight will be broadcasted on, as well as which undercard matches will take place before the main event.

