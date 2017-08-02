Canelo Álvarez vs Gennady Golovkin Fight Preview: Álvarez to Shun WBC Middleweight Belt If He Wins

(Photo: Reuters/Henry Browne Livepic) Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin pose after a press conference, June 19, 2017.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s upcoming bout with Conor McGregor later this month will likely break pay-per-view records because people want to see how a mixed martial arts (MMA) striker will fare against a legendary boxer under boxing rules. It's an intriguing fight that's going to get a lot of mainstream media coverage, but for boxing purists, the biggest fight of the year is happening next month.

Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin are set to meet in the ring on Sept. 16, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can't wait to see two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today collide in this middleweight title unification fight.

Álvarez's Ring Magazine middleweight belt is up for grabs in this bout while Golovkin will put his World Boxing Council (WBC) World Boxing Association (WBA), and International Boxing Federation (IBF) and middleweight belts on the line.

The winner will become the undisputed middleweight champion of the world. However, ESPN's Dan Rafael has recently reported that Álvarez is not interested in fighting for Golovkin's WBC belt because of his contentious relationship with the sanctioning organization. If Álvarez wins, the WBC belt will become vacant.

"I am very proud to be fighting for these important titles in this fight. This will be the best boxing event of the year, and I know all of the fans from Mexico and beyond will come out and enjoy the fight as I defend my lineal and Ring magazine titles and take home the WBA and IBF championships," Álvarez said, via ESPN.

In any case, this is one of the most anticipated bouts in recent years and tickets are already sold out. Fight fans can watch the fight on HBO pay-per-view on Sept. 16, 2017.

"Fans love this matchup. It's not only the two best fighters in their division fighting each other in their prime, but also two of the most marketable fighters in the sport," said Tom Loeffler, Golovkin's promoter, via ESPN.